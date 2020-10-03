Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 08:00
Business
Net investments in Romania up 18% in 2019
10 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of net investments poured in Romania’s economy last year amounted to RON 104.1 billion (EUR 22 bln, 10% of GDP), 17.9% more compared to 2018 in volume terms, according to preliminary data published by the statistics office INS.

However, the increase was skewed towards real estate - including logistics and industrial, offices and retail - while the increase of investments in new production capacities was lower.

The volume of investments in new constructions increased by 32.5%, while investments in machinery, including means of transport, increased by only 9.3%.

Investments for other purposes decreased by 2.1%. In the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the net investments in the national economy increased roughly in line with the year’s average, by 17.1%.

New construction works advanced by 27.9% while the investments in machinery, including means of transport, by 19%.

The net investments represent the expenses destined for the creation of new fixed assets, the development, modernization and reconstruction of the existing ones, as well as the value of the services related to the transfer of ownership.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 03/10/2020 - 08:00
Business
Net investments in Romania up 18% in 2019
10 March 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The volume of net investments poured in Romania’s economy last year amounted to RON 104.1 billion (EUR 22 bln, 10% of GDP), 17.9% more compared to 2018 in volume terms, according to preliminary data published by the statistics office INS.

However, the increase was skewed towards real estate - including logistics and industrial, offices and retail - while the increase of investments in new production capacities was lower.

The volume of investments in new constructions increased by 32.5%, while investments in machinery, including means of transport, increased by only 9.3%.

Investments for other purposes decreased by 2.1%. In the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the net investments in the national economy increased roughly in line with the year’s average, by 17.1%.

New construction works advanced by 27.9% while the investments in machinery, including means of transport, by 19%.

The net investments represent the expenses destined for the creation of new fixed assets, the development, modernization and reconstruction of the existing ones, as well as the value of the services related to the transfer of ownership.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Explore Romania with our new Expat and Travel Guide in print! The 2020 edition is a perfect present and helps you to understand and discover Romania. Our SPRING OFFER is available here.

1
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

09 March 2020
Social
Update: Romania closes all schools to fight coronavirus outbreak
09 March 2020
Business
Bucharest Stock Exchange plunges amid coronavirus, oil price concerns
08 March 2020
Social
Romania announces unprecedented restrictions to limit coronavirus spreading
08 March 2020
Social
Update: Two more coronavirus cases in Romania on Sunday, total count reaches 15
08 March 2020
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Unmissable: Uppercase Print
06 March 2020
Eco
British Ambassador reacts to illegal waste exports from his country to Romania
06 March 2020
Entertainment
Women’s Day gift: Vodafone Romania boasts with world’s first live holograms in 4K resolution
04 March 2020
Business
How much will the first electric Dacia cost? In Romania, it could be as affordable as the Logan model

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40