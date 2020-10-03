Net investments in Romania up 18% in 2019

The volume of net investments poured in Romania’s economy last year amounted to RON 104.1 billion (EUR 22 bln, 10% of GDP), 17.9% more compared to 2018 in volume terms, according to preliminary data published by the statistics office INS.

However, the increase was skewed towards real estate - including logistics and industrial, offices and retail - while the increase of investments in new production capacities was lower.

The volume of investments in new constructions increased by 32.5%, while investments in machinery, including means of transport, increased by only 9.3%.

Investments for other purposes decreased by 2.1%. In the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to the fourth quarter of 2018, the net investments in the national economy increased roughly in line with the year’s average, by 17.1%.

New construction works advanced by 27.9% while the investments in machinery, including means of transport, by 19%.

The net investments represent the expenses destined for the creation of new fixed assets, the development, modernization and reconstruction of the existing ones, as well as the value of the services related to the transfer of ownership.

