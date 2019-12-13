Romania Insider
Real Estate
IT services provider Ness leases two floors in tallest office building in Romania
13 December 2019
IT services provider Ness rented two entire floors, namely 4,100 sqm, of UBC 0 - the tallest office building in Romania, developed in the mixed-use complex Iulius Town in the western Romanian city Timisoara.

UBC 0, measuring 155 meters and 27 floors, will be inaugurated in the last quarter of 2020.

Ness Digital Engineering has been present since 2016 in the UBC 2 office building, from the Iulius Town Timisoara project, and the expansion to over 4,100 sqm reflects the consolidation of its activity in the city. Currently, its Technological Innovation Center there hires over 160 employees, and the new offices will contribute to the process of gradual and organic growth of the multinational company on the domestic market, at the same time with the development of digital transformation operations and projects.

The aim of Ness for the Technological Innovation Center in Timisoara is to increase the team of engineers, to provide IT solutions as part of international projects, for a portfolio of clients from various fields, such as education, media, financial services, transport , entertainment, automotive etc. At the same time, they will have the opportunity to work in Scala, Python, Java, PHP, Javascript .NET, Angular.

Ness also has a center with about 260 employees in Iasi, also in an office building developed by Iulius, in the Palas mixed-use project.

(Photo source: the company)

