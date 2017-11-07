10.5 °C
NEPI Rockastle invests EUR 30 mln in Galati mall expansion

by Romania Insider
NEPI Rockastle, the biggest mall owner in Romania, has invested some EUR 30 million in expanding and revamping the Shopping City Galati mall.

The extension will add 21,000 sqm of retail space to the existing 27,000 sqm, according to the group.

The first brands that have leased retail space in the mall extension will open their shops on November 16. They include sportswear retailer Hervis, fashion retailers Lee Cooper, LEVIs, cosmetics retailers Sephora and Douglas, as well as Pizza Hut and Starbucks.

Cinema City will also open a multiplex cinema in the mall. By the end of the month, Pull& Bear, Bershka and Stradivarius, all part of Inditex group, will also open shops in the mall.

