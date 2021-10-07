Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Thu, 10/07/2021 - 08:01
Business

Natural gas sells already above EUR 500 per MWh in Romania

07 October 2021
The spot natural gas price surpassed RON 500 (EUR 100) per MWh, and the contracts with the delivery date in November and early 2022 is approaching RON 550 (EUR 110) per MGh with a potential to further grow, according to Profit.ro commenting on the most recent deals at the Romanian Commodity Exchange (BRM).

By comparison, on the most important regional market, the Austrian CEGH, the price of gas contracts with the delivery date in the first quarter of next year are signed at a similar level, of EUR 109 per MWh, and that for November, at EUR 110.9 per MWh.

The evolution of prices will most likely lead to bankruptcies among small suppliers both in Romania and in Europe, Profit.ro concludes - assuming that some of them have engaged in short positions.

