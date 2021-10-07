Natural gas sells already above EUR 500 per MWh in Romania

The spot natural gas price surpassed RON 500 (EUR 100) per MWh, and the contracts with the delivery date in November and early 2022 is approaching RON 550 (EUR 110) per MGh with a potential to further grow, according to Profit.ro commenting on the most recent deals at the Romanian Commodity Exchange (BRM).

By comparison, on the most important regional market, the Austrian CEGH, the price of gas contracts with the delivery date in the first quarter of next year are signed at a similar level, of EUR 109 per MWh, and that for November, at EUR 110.9 per MWh.

The evolution of prices will most likely lead to bankruptcies among small suppliers both in Romania and in Europe, Profit.ro concludes - assuming that some of them have engaged in short positions.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com