NATO: Russian drone crashing in Romania, not an intentional attack against Allies

A reaction came from NATO after yet another drone fell on Romanian territory this week amid Russian attacks on Ukraine’s port infrastructure on the Danube. The drone crashed in Tulcea county, leaving a 1.5-meter crater that was found by teams from the Romanian Ministry of Defense (MApN).

According to Agerpres, NATO’s spokesperson Dylan White told dpa that the Romanian intelligence services had reported that Russia was using the drone for an attack on the Ukrainian port infrastructure.

“We strongly condemn Russian attacks against civilian infrastructure in Ukraine & along the Danube. NATO has no information indicating any intentional attack by Russia against Allies. We continue to monitor the situation and remain in close contact with the Romanian authorities,” White said, also in a post on social media.

The Romanian Ministry of Defense also firmly condemned the attacks carried out by the Russian Federation against targets and elements of civilian infrastructure in the Ukrainian ports on the Danube.

This isn't the first time that drones end up on Romanian soil during Russian attacks on Ukraine. A crater was discovered in a vegetation area near the right bank of the Chilia Branch in October, for example, with a possible impact explosion.

