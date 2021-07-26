Profile picture for user iuliane
Iulian Ernst
Senior Editor

Iulian studied physics at the University of Bucharest, and he sees himself as a physicist in the broadest sense of the word. He also studied economics at Charles University in Prague and Central European University in Budapest, after a master’s program in business administration at Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies. Since recently, he’s been exploring coding and data analysis for business and economics. As a freelancer, he worked for nearly two decades as an analyst for ISI Emerging Markets, Euromonitor International, Business New Europe, but also as a consultant for OMV Petrom and UkrAgroConsult. Iulian was part of the founding team of Ziarul Financiar. At Romania Insider, which he joined in 2018, he is reviewing the latest economic developments for the premium bulletins and newsletters. He would gladly discuss topics such as macroeconomics, emerging markets, Prague, energy sector including renewable, Led Zeppelin, financial services, as well as tech start-ups and innovative technologies. Email him at iulian@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by iuliane on Mon, 07/26/2021 - 08:04
Business

Narrow money in Romania accelerate to 22.7% YoY in June

26 July 2021
The narrow money (M1) in Romania's economy - a measure of the cash and overnight deposits in the central bank's vaults - increased by 22.7% year-on-year at the end of June, from 21.9% YoY at the end of last year, according to the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The central bank has accommodated increasingly faster growth rates for this monetary aggregate over the past years, which increased by 11.7% YoY at the end of 2018, 17.8% YoY at end-2019, 21.9% YoY end-2020 to reach now 22.7%.

Accordingly, this resulted in an increasingly faster - yet not proportional and at a lower level - advance in the broad money (M3) - the most inclusive method of calculating a given country's money supply - to 17.3% YoY at the end of June from 8.9% YoY at the end of 2018. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Pexels.com)

10

