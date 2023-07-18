Romania's Nadia Comăneci recreates floor dance to celebrate 47 years from perfect 10

Nadia Comăneci, the famous Romanian gymnast, recently posted a video on social media, recreating her floor routine that earned her a perfect 10 in Montreal 47 years ago.

"Playing the floor music…memories …almost Anniversary at the First Perfect 10 Olympics," Nadia, 61, wrote on Instagram.

On July 18, 1976, at the Montreal Olympics, in the Forum arena, Nadia Comăneci became the first gymnast in the history of the Games to receive a perfect 10. She was awarded the maximum score seven times in Montreal.

She is the first gymnast to win Olympic gold for Romania.

"Flight. Perfection. Smiles and amazement. A Romanian woman wrote the history of a sport with the innocence of a 14-year-old child. The moment in Montreal 1976, on the evening of July 18, changed the world of gymnastics," the Romanian Olympic Committee wrote in a Facebook post, cited by Hotnews.ro.

(Photo source: Mario Beauregard/Dreamstime.com)