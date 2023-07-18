Sports

Romania's Nadia Comăneci recreates floor dance to celebrate 47 years from perfect 10

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nadia Comăneci, the famous Romanian gymnast, recently posted a video on social media, recreating her floor routine that earned her a perfect 10 in Montreal 47 years ago.

"Playing the floor music…memories …almost Anniversary at the First Perfect 10 Olympics," Nadia, 61, wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadia Comaneci (@comaneci10)

On July 18, 1976, at the Montreal Olympics, in the Forum arena, Nadia Comăneci became the first gymnast in the history of the Games to receive a perfect 10. She was awarded the maximum score seven times in Montreal.

She is the first gymnast to win Olympic gold for Romania.

"Flight. Perfection. Smiles and amazement. A Romanian woman wrote the history of a sport with the innocence of a 14-year-old child. The moment in Montreal 1976, on the evening of July 18, changed the world of gymnastics," the Romanian Olympic Committee wrote in a Facebook post, cited by Hotnews.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mario Beauregard/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
Sports

Romania's Nadia Comăneci recreates floor dance to celebrate 47 years from perfect 10

18 July 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nadia Comăneci, the famous Romanian gymnast, recently posted a video on social media, recreating her floor routine that earned her a perfect 10 in Montreal 47 years ago.

"Playing the floor music…memories …almost Anniversary at the First Perfect 10 Olympics," Nadia, 61, wrote on Instagram.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nadia Comaneci (@comaneci10)

On July 18, 1976, at the Montreal Olympics, in the Forum arena, Nadia Comăneci became the first gymnast in the history of the Games to receive a perfect 10. She was awarded the maximum score seven times in Montreal.

She is the first gymnast to win Olympic gold for Romania.

"Flight. Perfection. Smiles and amazement. A Romanian woman wrote the history of a sport with the innocence of a 14-year-old child. The moment in Montreal 1976, on the evening of July 18, changed the world of gymnastics," the Romanian Olympic Committee wrote in a Facebook post, cited by Hotnews.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Mario Beauregard/Dreamstime.com)

Tags
Positive Romania
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut
11 July 2023
People
UiPath co-founder Daniel Dines resigns from co-CEO position
06 July 2023
Transport
Brăila bridge over the Danube: Romania inaugurates one of Europe’s largest bridges
06 July 2023
Events
Neversea opens stellar summer festival season in Romania
03 July 2023
Business
Dacia to enter Dakar Rally in 2025 with a race car running on synthetic fuel  
23 June 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romania's biggest IPO begins at Bucharest Stock Exchange: investors can buy 17.3% of power producer Hidroelectrica
21 June 2023
Energy
OMV Petrom and Romgaz move ahead with Neptun Deep offshore project in the Romanian Black Sea
15 June 2023
Transport
First new airport in Romania in 50 years launches operations in Brașov