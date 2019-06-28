Bucharest natural history museum launches special educational program

The “Grigore Antipa” Museum of Natural History, one of the most popular museums in Bucharest, and BRD–Groupe Société Générale announced the launching of a new educational program called MyAntipa, which “proposes an innovative formula for interdisciplinary modern education, in which science, art, reading, and debates unite to provide new learning perspectives.”

The project includes guided tours conducted by cultural and artistic personalities, reading incubators for children, as well as debates with the scientists working in the museum.

“MyAntipa brings the invisible things in the world of Antipa Museum (stories, values and people) closer to the public through the eyes of those for whom the museum has a special significance and history. Thus, visitors of all ages will have the opportunity to discover and explore the museum through new formulas that bring together the perspectives of scientists and of personalities from the cultural, artistic and creative industries,” reads the press release.

The project will kick off on July 4 with a guided tour of the museum conducted by contemporary writer Simona Popescu, who is well known for her poetry, prose, and essay books. She is also a professor at the Faculty of Letters in Bucharest, where she teaches avant-garde and experimentalism.

The first debate with one of the museum’s scientists is scheduled for July 5, 18:00, and the event will also be broadcast live on the Facebook pages of the Antipa Museum and BRD–Groupe Société Générale. The debate will focus on women’s role in science and the museum’s story.

Then, the next day, children are expected at the first “reading incubator.” The event is dedicated to children aged between 9 and 14 years and will start at 13:00.

Participation in the events is free, subject to availability. Registrations can be made by filling out a form on Antipa.ro or by e-mail at [email protected]

Founded in 1834, the Antipa Museum houses a collection of about 2 million pieces, grouped in zoological, paleontological, mineral and rock and ethnographic collections.

(Photo source: Wikipedia/Korinna)