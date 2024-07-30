Bucharest exhibition ponders role of art in accepting diversity

The participatory installation Să cunoști lumea (To Know the World), encompassing twelve works that address the theme of inclusion and artistic expression of people with disabilities, will be on display between August 1-14 at the Museum of the Romanian Peasant, the first of four stops planned in Bucharest.

Să cunoști lumea, a project by Vanner Collective, encompasses a series of activities meant to "bring people with disabilities closer to their own expressivity," from creative and personal development workshops to art therapy sessions, visual and psycho-relational education, and photo sessions meant to capture the participants' beauty and ability to inspire.

The project, which was partly inspired by the consistency sculptor Constantin Brâncusi showed in the photographic documentation of his creative processes, aims to "explore the creative potential of people with disabilities and integrate them into a wider narrative of contemporary art, thus providing them with a platform for expression and of self-discovery, both through photographic art and through intersections with other artistic languages, from sculpture to theater."

Artist Alina Rotaru worked with ten participants to create a series of 12 photographs inspired by Brâncusi's works, which became part of the installation, made by Cristina Milea.

The workshops within the project are addressed to approximately 80 people with disabilities, and the themes are as varied as they are interconnected: increasing creativity through theatrical techniques with Ana Covalciuc, art therapy with Sabina Brândușe, visual education with Eduard Enache, and relational psycho-education with Silvia Ciubotaru.

Within each iteration of the exhibition, there will also be public discussions with people from the artistic team or with professionals working for the cultural and social integration of people with disabilities. Talks are scheduled with Alina Rotaru, the creative team of the project and the participating people with disabilities, with photography critic Sorin Trânca, with Ioana Gonțea, the operational manager of the Art Encounters Foundation in 2023, and with Daniela Tontsch, a representative of the Federation of the National Disability Council.

(Illustration: the organizers)

