Retro and new motorcycles on display in Bucharest exhibition

Seventeen iconic motorcycles, covering the period between 1920 and 2010, are on display at Promenada Mall in Bucharest.

The exhibition, open until April 4, covers one motorcycle for every decade, with two Romanian models included, the organizers explained.

Those interested can see several retro motorcycles, four new ones from BMW and Honda, and an electric one, the Energica EVA Ribelle Tricolore, manufactured by Energica Motor Company in Modena, Italy.

Among the classic models exhibited at the event are the Ultima Lyon Type B motorcycle, one of the oldest in the country, the German Zündapp K500 and IFA 350 BK models, a Čezeta 501 scooter, the Japanese models Honda CX500 and Kawasaki GPZ 500 S, and a local Carpați model.

The exhibition is curated by journalist Alin Ionescu (Mașinistul).

Free guided tours are available every Saturday and Sunday, between 15:00 and 20:00, offering participants insights on the items in the display and the history of motorcycling. Prior registration in a message on the Mașinistul Facebook and Instagram pages is required for this.

(Photos courtesy of the organizers)

