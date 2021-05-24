Major wind-farm investor in Romania diversifies with EUR 46 mln PV parks

Two Romanian companies controlled by the Romanian-Swedish businessman Emanuel Muntmark, the owner of Monsson Group, the biggest wind farm developer in Romania, will build two photovoltaic (PV) parks in the north-western part of the country, Profit.ro reported.

Both will have energy storage capacities as well. With a combined installed capacity of 86MWp, the two PV parks will require investments worth EUR 46 mln.

The first park (67MWp), developed by Camre Energy, already obtained the permit from Transelectrica in the city of Satu Mare, on an area of over 85 hectares. The company estimates that the production unit will be put into operation next year.

The other company, Sunwind Energy, wants to build a 20MWp solar power plant in Botiz commune in Satu Mare county. It will be developed on over 28 hectares of agricultural land belonging to Greek Catholic and Reformed parishes in the locality, with estimated use also for 2022.

(Photo: Pixabay)

