Energy

Moldova plans to participate in expansion of Romanian nuclear plant Cernavoda

19 July 2023

Romanian state-controlled company Nuclearelectrica and Energocom, Moldova's energy state-owned trader, signed a Memorandum of Understanding that opens the door for Moldova's participation in the expansion of Romanian nuclear plant Cernavoda.

In 2014, the Romanian minister of energy at that time, Răzvan Nicolescu, invited Moldova to invest in the Romanian nuclear power plant, but the talks had not advanced.

"Moldova intends to become a co-investor in this [nuclear plant expansion] project in Romania and, on the other hand, to purchase a certain amount of electricity for the national market at a good price. (...) At this stage, we are not talking about a specific amount of investment Moldova will make or a specific mechanism. But we are talking, among other things, about training people, participating in discussions with other partners about this project," Moldova's energy minister Viktor Parlikov, who participated in signing the memorandum, told reporters, Newsmaker.md reported.

"Units 3 and 4 of the Chernavoda nuclear power plant will become a pillar for the energy sector of both Romania and Moldova," said Nuclearelectrica CEO Cosmin Ghita. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Adrea/Dreamstime.com)

