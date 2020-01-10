History museum in Bucharest, partner in EU project focused on Danube region's archaeological heritage

The National Museum of History of Romania (MNIR) in Bucharest is a partner in the EU project “Danube’s Archaeological e-Landscapes. Virtual archaeological landscapes of the Danube region.”

The project aims to make the area’s archaeological heritage more visible and attractive regionally, nationally, and internationally, and to promote sustainable cultural tourism.

The project gathers museums that want to focus on well-known archeological landscapes in the Danube region. With the help of VR and AR technologies, the museum visitors can get acquainted with the region’s archaeological heritage not only in the regular museum exhibitions but also discover the museum collections in the context of the landscapes these come from.

The EU-funded project is coordinated by Universalmuseum Joanneum in Graz, Austria, in partnership with history museums in Slovenia, Hungary, and the Czech Republic, and museum, research, and higher education institutions in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, Serbia, and Slovakia. It takes place between 2020 and 2022.

(Photo: Adobe Stock)

[email protected]