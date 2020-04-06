Contemporary art museum in Bucharest reopens next week

The National Museum of Contemporary Art (MNAC) will reopen on June 10 with a new exhibition season.

Visitors will be able to see several exhibitions inside but also attend performative events held outdoors, in front of the museum.

The opening event has as a theme ‘Art as social endearment.’

The museum will show, until October 25, exhibitions featuring works of Radu Comşa, Petru Lucaci, Iulian Mereuţă, and Filip Markiewicz, among others.

The inside stairway of the museum will be the setting for the exhibition 'Urban Steps', featuring works by Erps, Sage, Irlo, Obie Platon, Kero, Ocu, Lost Optics, Recis, Pandele Pandele, Lucian Hrisav, Reg, Lux, Mser, HomeBoy, Neon, Duno, Lumin, Constantin Rusu/ Skema, Mircea Popescu and Lucian Sandu Milea.

The opening event will also see a concert by Orkid. The band, which defines its style as post-traumatic blues, will perform on June 10, starting at 8:30 PM.

MNAC will publish the museum access and safety rules on its communication channels soon, the institution said.

(Photo: Bogdan Caraman/Dreamstime)

