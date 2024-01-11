Ministry of Culture publishes tender to secure Cantacuzino Palace in Bucharest

Romania’s Ministry of Culture recently published a call for tenders for works to secure the Cantacuzino Palace in Bucharest, which houses the George Enescu National Museum.

The announcement was made by minister Raluca Turcan, who noted in a Facebook post that the deadline for submitting bids is January 16, and the deadline for completing the security works is 45 days from the issuance of the start order.

She also mentioned that at the end of last year she decided not to extend the contract for the execution of the restoration and consolidation works, as at the end of the period provided for in the contract, the work was only 25% complete. Before restoration continues, the building needs to be secured to not deteriorate further.

The minister also highlighted that the building is in a dire condition and that she has taken measures for the rapid completion of the security works of the Cantacuzino Palace, and the rapid start of the procurement procedures for the remaining restoration and consolidation works.

The Beaux-Arts-style palace was the scene of many important events in Romanian history. It was also home to George Enescu, the famous Romanian composer, from 1939 until he died in 1955.

(Photo source: Raluca Turcan on Facebook)