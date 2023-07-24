Macro

Romanian minister: bonuses should add no more than 20% to wages in the budgetary sector

24 July 2023

One of the principles in the new Unitary Wage Law for the budgetary sector, aimed to restore fairness, is that the bonuses added on top of the wages should not exceed (cumulative) 20% of the salary without the bonus, new labour minister Simona Bucura Oprescu (Social Democrat) stated, according to Cursdeguvernare.ro.

Precisely the same principle was stated by her predecessor Raluca Turcan (Liberal) in March 2021 when the Labour Ministry was working on the new Unitary Wage Law for the budgetary sector, as it is doing nowadays. Raluca Turcan currently serves as minister of culture.

Asked about when the promised Law will be ready, incumbent labour minister Bucura Oprescu said there are more urgent projects, such as the new Pension Law and, before that, the new Special Pension Law – a milestone under the Resilience Facility.

But once enforced, the Unitary Wage Law will instate meritocracy (better pay for better results), at least in the budgetary sector. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Alexandru Busca)

1

