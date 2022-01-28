Bergenbier GM elected president of the Romanian Brewers Association

The members of the Romanian Brewers Association elected Mihai Voicu as president. Voicu is the general manager of Bergenbier SA, one of the largest brewing companies in Romania, part of the Molson Coors group.

Mihai Voicu took over this position from Paul Barnett, the president of Ursus Breweries, who chaired the Romanian Brewers Association since June 1, 2021.

“I am honoured to step in as a president of the Romanian Brewers Association, which returns to Bergenbier for the sixth time. I start this mandate with the determination to continue the projects carried out by the Association, oriented towards the sustainable development of the beer sector and the promotion of responsible consumption. I look forward to working with all our partners to strengthen the positive impact of beer on the local economy and the lives of consumers, despite the difficult health, social and economic context that is announced in 2022,” Voicu said.

Mihai Voicu has been general manager at Bergenbier SA since March 2020. He joined the Molson Coors group more than 11 years ago, previously holding the positions of general manager at Kamenitza Brewery Bulgaria and sales manager at Bergenbier SA.

For 18 years, the Romanian Brewers Association has been the voice of the local beer industry. Its members are important players in the local beer market, such as Bergenbier SA, Heineken Romania, United Romanian Breweries Bereprod, Ursus Breweries, Martens, and the microbrewery Clinica De Bere. Together, the six producers supply 85% of the beer consumed in Romania.

(Photo source: the company)