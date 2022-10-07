MidEuropa Partners, Medicover reject rumours on merger talks in Romania

Representatives of the private equity fund MidEuropa Partners, of the private health network Regina Maria (controlled by MidEuropa) and representatives of the Swedish group Medicover denied the existence of talks for a possible merger of the Romanian operations of the two private medical services providers.

"MidEuropa and Regina Maria deny the existence of any discussions with Medicover regarding an alleged merger of the Regina Maria and Medicover businesses. We reaffirm our commitment to the development and consolidation of the health market in Romania," MidEuropa and Regina Maria representatives said in a joint statement quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Local daily Ziarul Financiar daily previously reported on such merger talks.

