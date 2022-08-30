The GPA of grades V through VIII will no longer be taken into account for admission into high school, starting with the 2022-2023 school year, the minister of Education Sorin Cîmpeanu announced on Monday, August 29.

So far, students have been partitioned into high schools on the basis of the general average in the National Assessment, with a weight of 80%, and the general average of graduation from grades V - VIII, with a weight of 20%.

The decision to change this system was made following a meeting of the Education Ministry's Social Dialogue Commission.

Sorin Cîmpeanu took to Facebook to explain how the ranking of graduates will be determined from now onwards: "In agreement with the social dialogue partners, the GPA of grades V-VIII has been removed from the calculation of the average for admission to high school. Thus, the ranking of graduates will be based only on the average obtained in the national assessment."

Libertatea states that this measure has been advocated since May by Minister Cîmpeanu, who told Digi24 that "without a standardized assessment, grades have lost much of their relevance".

The 2022-2023 school year starts on Monday, September 5, and brings with it a change in pace, with a different structure, such as new grading systems, modules instead of semesters, and the addition of new student holidays.

