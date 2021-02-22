Private equity fund Mid Europa Partners expects one deal in Romania this year

Private equity investment fund Mid Europa Partners has 2-3 investments in the pipeline that it could complete in 2021, one of which is in Romania.

"Now that our resilience has been tested and the vaccination process has begun, we are confident in 2021," says Matthew Strassberg, co-managing partner of Mid Europa Partners, according to Ziarul Financiar.

"We have EUR 1.2 billion available that we are looking to deploy in Romania and the region," announced last May Berke Biricik, head of Mid Europa's Romanian office.

The investment fund has three Romanian companies in its portfolio: the medical services provider Regina Maria, the retail chain Profi, and courier firm Urgent Cargus.

"We believe that Romania is on the right track, and we are confident that entrepreneurs will want to build on our expertise and the experience we have gained to grow their businesses," says Strassberg.

Mid Europa Partners officially announced the opening of its Bucharest office in September 2019. The opening was seen as another sign that the fund is looking closely at investments in Romania, the move coming at the same time with Mid Europa Partners reducing its activity in Turkey, where the geopolitical situation has pushed away risk-averse investors.

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)