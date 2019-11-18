Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 11/18/2019 - 08:11
Business
Largest RO investment fund says bidding for CEZ assets would hurt Hidroelectrica’s IPO
18 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian power producer Hidroelectrica’s plans to bid for the assets put up for sale by Czech utility group CEZ in Romania would endanger the listing of the company scheduled for September 2020, argued Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Investments and fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea, the biggest investment fund in Romania, which holds a 20% stake in Hidroelectrica.

Meyer also renewed his arguments against combining Hidroelectrica with assets that generate lower yields.

"Embarking on the bidding process for CEZ assets, involving the acquisition and integration of a very different group of assets, will throw any listing process into complete chaos. Investors are not interested in complicated prospects. They want to know exactly what they buy and what will happen, they do not want to get into a situation where […] they do not know what their return will be," he said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Furthermore, the transaction would move the management’s focus from the listing, a process that requires much effort anyway, according to Meyer.

In response to the question whether entering a new market, that of energy distribution, would not increase the value of the company in the future, Johan Meyer reiterated that "CEZ's portfolio of assets is very different from the assets in Hidroelectrica’s portfolio and generates lower yield compared to the existing assets of Hidroelectrica", and that the combination of assets would dilute Hidroelectrica’s value as a "pure hydropower company".

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal
Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Mon, 11/18/2019 - 08:11
Business
Largest RO investment fund says bidding for CEZ assets would hurt Hidroelectrica’s IPO
18 November 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romanian power producer Hidroelectrica’s plans to bid for the assets put up for sale by Czech utility group CEZ in Romania would endanger the listing of the company scheduled for September 2020, argued Johan Meyer, CEO of Franklin Templeton Investments and fund manager of Fondul Proprietatea, the biggest investment fund in Romania, which holds a 20% stake in Hidroelectrica.

Meyer also renewed his arguments against combining Hidroelectrica with assets that generate lower yields.

"Embarking on the bidding process for CEZ assets, involving the acquisition and integration of a very different group of assets, will throw any listing process into complete chaos. Investors are not interested in complicated prospects. They want to know exactly what they buy and what will happen, they do not want to get into a situation where […] they do not know what their return will be," he said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Furthermore, the transaction would move the management’s focus from the listing, a process that requires much effort anyway, according to Meyer.

In response to the question whether entering a new market, that of energy distribution, would not increase the value of the company in the future, Johan Meyer reiterated that "CEZ's portfolio of assets is very different from the assets in Hidroelectrica’s portfolio and generates lower yield compared to the existing assets of Hidroelectrica", and that the combination of assets would dilute Hidroelectrica’s value as a "pure hydropower company".

(Photo courtesy of the company)

[email protected]

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 November 2019
Social
Bear hit by car in central Romania left in agony on the road for almost a full day
15 November 2019
Social
Fake news invades social media before second round of presidential elections in Romania
15 November 2019
Eco
Netflix crew filming documentary in Romania allegedly assaulted by loggers
15 November 2019
Sports
Update: Romania loses decisive match with Sweden in Euro 2020 qualifiers
14 November 2019
Politics
EP committees endorse Romanian MEP for transport commissioner
14 November 2019
Business
Romania hits the brake on economic growth in Q3 2019
14 November 2019
Business
Romania’s new finance minister says previous Govt. used two budgets, “like Al Capone”
13 November 2019
Politics
Romanian president rejects debate with former PM: She represents the worst in politics in recent years

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40