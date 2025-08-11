Mexican car parts producer Nemak enters Romanian market by takeover

Mexican automotive supplier Nemak, one of the largest in the world, specializing in the development and production of aluminum components, is buying the Romanian lightweight components business of the Swiss Georg Fischer (GF), thus entering the local market.

The transaction, part of a larger agreement, which provides for the acquisition of the entire lightweight components division of the Swiss, GF Casting Solutions, includes the Romanian subsidiary GF Casting Solutions, with two factories, in Pitești and Scornicești, and approximately 500 employees, according to data consulted by Profit.ro.

The factories specialize in aluminum die casting, with a strong emphasis on further processing of the castings.

The GF subsidiary in Arad, specializing in post-processing and testing of cast parts, with 163 employees, is not included in the agreement with Nemak. However, the Swiss company has already started the divestiture process for this asset, as well as for its aerospace and industrial gas turbine activities in Novazzano, Stabio (Switzerland), according to data analyzed by Profit.ro.

GF purchased the foundries in Pitești and Scornicești in 2017 from the Italian company Eucasting. The Arad-based company was acquired a year later by the Swiss company Precicast Industrial, specializing in the casting of high-precision metal parts.

