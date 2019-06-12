Swiss energy trader MET interested in CEZ’s Romanian wind farm

Swiss-owned energy and gas supplier MET Romania Energy, one of the largest energy suppliers on the free market, is interested in the acquisition of assets put up for sale by CEZ Romania, particularly the Fântânele-Cogealac wind farm. In this regard, the company has sent a non-binding letter to the Czech group, MET general director Petre Stroe said in a meeting with the media.

"We are interested in CEZ assets, especially the wind farm. We have submitted a non-binding letter, but there are many steps to be taken next year. We want to analyze what it means to buy an already built wind farm compared to one based on new technology that can add a gas-fired cogeneration component," Stroe said, according to Profit.ro.

Czech utility group CEZ intends to sell its entire business in Romania, which includes electricity distribution and supply, concentrated in southern Romania (Oltenia), and energy production, concentrated in Dobrogea.

MET Group, established in 2013, is a Swiss-registered group active in the trading and supply of energy, natural gas and oil, as well as in the production of electricity. The company operates in over 20 countries. The largest shareholder of MET is the Hungarian energy group MOL, which owns 40% of the shares, the rest of the shares being owned by three individuals.

(Photo source: Facebook/CEZ Romania)