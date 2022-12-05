Turkey's Memorial Healthcare takes over Romanian oncology hospital from Monza

Turkish group Memorial Healthcare, which owns 11 hospitals in Turkey, took over the oncology hospital that operates within Enayati Medical City in Bucharest, according to Ziarul Financiar.

The hospital was controlled by the Italian group Monza (80%), while Wargha Enayati, the founder of Enayati Medical City, owned a 20% stake.

"We felt the need to accept Memorial Healthcare's strategic partnership proposal to improve the oncology hospital's activity, raising its level of expertise," said Luca Militello, CEO of the Monza Group in Romania. The hospital was opened last year.

"The most valuable assets that Memorial Healthcare will bring to the Medical City are the digitisation of the medical process [...] and the improvement of the patient experience - patient journey, a deficient area in our country (…)," said Wargha Enayati, the founder of Enayati Medical City - opened in 2021 in the north of the Romanian capital city following an investment of EUR 65 mln.

(Photo source: Facebook/Enayati Medical City)