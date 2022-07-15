MedLife takes over largest private hospital in Romania's Arges County

The Capital Markets News section is powered by the Bucharest Stock Exchange

Major private medical services provider MedLife (BVB: M) announced that it signed the contract for the acquisition of the majority stake (99.76%) in Muntenia Hospital, the largest private hospital in Argeș County. The transaction pends approval from the Competition Council.

Rival player Regina Maria, which announced a month earlier the takeover of Muntenia Hospital, explained on July 14 that "for details that surfaced after the takeover was announced," it decided not to complete the purchase.

With over 10 years of experience in the medical services market, Muntenia Hospital provides patients in the southern part of the country with modern solutions for investigations, medical treatments and surgeries.

Muntenia Hospital had a turnover of EUR 5.5 mln last year, according to the company's representatives.

(Photo source: MedLife)