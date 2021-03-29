Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 08:13
Capital markets

Romania’s MedLife to borrow another EUR 40 mln for expansion

29 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife Group (M), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announced it plans to borrow another EUR 40 million under a syndicated loan facility to develop its existing regional hospitals, consolidate the infrastructure in the oncology area, and develop post-covid programs.

The group also stressed that the M&A program would remain a priority and that it initiated 3-4 advanced discussions at the national level and 1-2 at the regional level.

The new loans will finance the group's consolidation and expansion at the national level by developing medical units such as MedPark, where the patient would benefit from a full approach both in terms of the medical act's complexity and the quality of related services. Moreover, the company aims to continue the research activities and to extend them through new investments.

MedLife ended the 2020 financial year with consolidated pro-forma sales of EUR 251 mln, becoming one of the largest private healthcare providers in the region. The figures budgeted for 2021 show a 15% increase in the group's consolidated sales and a similar EBITDA margin compared to last year.

The syndicate of banks which would sign the new syndicated loan is comprising the following lenders: Banca Comerciala Romana (CCR), as coordinator, mandated lead arranger, documentation agent, facility & security agent and lender, BRD Groupe Société Générale, Banca Transilvania, and Raiffeisen Bank as lead arrangers and lenders.

MedLife's shares more than doubled their value in the last 12 months, and the company's market capitalization currently stands at EUR 272 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 03/29/2021 - 08:13
Capital markets

Romania’s MedLife to borrow another EUR 40 mln for expansion

29 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

MedLife Group (M), the leader of the private medical services market in Romania, announced it plans to borrow another EUR 40 million under a syndicated loan facility to develop its existing regional hospitals, consolidate the infrastructure in the oncology area, and develop post-covid programs.

The group also stressed that the M&A program would remain a priority and that it initiated 3-4 advanced discussions at the national level and 1-2 at the regional level.

The new loans will finance the group's consolidation and expansion at the national level by developing medical units such as MedPark, where the patient would benefit from a full approach both in terms of the medical act's complexity and the quality of related services. Moreover, the company aims to continue the research activities and to extend them through new investments.

MedLife ended the 2020 financial year with consolidated pro-forma sales of EUR 251 mln, becoming one of the largest private healthcare providers in the region. The figures budgeted for 2021 show a 15% increase in the group's consolidated sales and a similar EBITDA margin compared to last year.

The syndicate of banks which would sign the new syndicated loan is comprising the following lenders: Banca Comerciala Romana (CCR), as coordinator, mandated lead arranger, documentation agent, facility & security agent and lender, BRD Groupe Société Générale, Banca Transilvania, and Raiffeisen Bank as lead arrangers and lenders.

MedLife's shares more than doubled their value in the last 12 months, and the company's market capitalization currently stands at EUR 272 mln.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 12/04/2020 - 17:20
11 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
.lumen: How the glasses created by a Romanian startup aid the mobility of the blind
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

26 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian-born software robot developer UiPath files for IPO on the New York Stock Exchange
25 March 2021
RI +
Georgi Bonev, Lenovo: I could say that in Bucharest I lived some of the best feelings in this world
22 March 2021
RI +
A family for the most vulnerable: FARA founder Jane Nicholson on 30 years in Romania and what matters in the foundation’s work
17 March 2021
Business
Romania loses EUR 1.17 bln in 2020 as fewer foreign tourists visit the country amid COVID-19 pandemic
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
10 March 2021
RI +
Private placements and new listings, an easy way to earn top profits on the Bucharest Stock Exchange
20 March 2021
Community
What I love about Romania: Bob Faulkner (US) - A beautiful land with a beautiful people
10 March 2021
Social
INRIX 2020 traffic scorecard shows Bucharest is most congested city in the world by hours lost in traffic