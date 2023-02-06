Medisprof to build second oncology hospital in Cluj-Napoca

Medisprof Cancer Center, a company founded by MD Carolina Udrea, will start the construction of its second oncology hospital in Cluj-Napoca next year under a total investment estimated at EUR 22 mln.

The new diagnostic and treatment centre will stretch over almost 7,000 square meters, double the area of ​​the current Medisprof Cancer Center (MCC) hospital, which involved EUR 12 mln of investments and was ready in 2018, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The construction costs for the new hospital are estimated at EUR 12 mln, and the investment in state-of-the-art equipment will cost another EUR 10 mln. Construction is set to start in 2024, and the duration of execution is 24 months, according to officials.

With 20 years of experience in the medical sector, Medisprof opened the first oncology clinic in 2010 in Cluj-Napoca. In 2017, UniCredit granted combined financing of EUR 7.5 mln (investment lines, working capital, leasing and European funds) for constructing the first Medisprof Cancer Center hospital in Cluj-Napoca and purchasing equipment.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)