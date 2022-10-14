Mediapost Hit Mail buys 60% stake in digital marketer Ideologiq

The Mediapost Hit Mail group is set to become the majority stakeholder in the digital marketing and communication company Ideologiq after acquiring 60% of the latter's shares. Ideologiq founders Adrian Apostol and Adrian Ichim will retain the 40% minority stake.

Ideologiq ended last year with a EUR 2.2 mln turnover, up 55% relative to the previous year. The company is active regionally, with projects in Moldova, Greece, Cyprus, Croatia, Slovenia, Bulgaria, Hungary, and Serbia, aside from Romania.

Founded in 2008, Ideologiq now has its headquarters in Bucharest and offices in Zagreb, Belgrad, Athens, and Thessaloniki.

“The transaction is of strategic value, enlarging our portfolio of solutions and clients, and bringing a skilled team of capable people to our group,” said Marian Șeitan, General Manager at Mediapost Hit Mail in the press release. “We are confident that Ideologiq will continue its rapid growth in the years to come. Acquiring the controlling stake in Ideologiq is the first in a series of acquisitions in Romania meant to add a component of growth through acquisitions to the organic one,” he added.

Șeitan also stressed the group’s own growth, from a turnover of EUR 8 mln in 2008 to roughly EUR 49 mln last year.

“Ideologiq is entering a new stage through this association. We are convinced that the strength and experience of Mediapost Hit Mail will contribute to strengthening our position in the Romanian and regional markets. This partnership also bodes well for our recently launched divisions: Athletiq (marketing and sports management) and Quadratiq (e-commerce and data science),” said Adrian Ichim,

“Ideologiq will grow even faster than before. Mediapost Hit Mail is the right partner for that,” added Adrian Apostol.

Ideologiq offers clients end-to-end solutions and consulting services, strategy, creative, branding, loyalty program development (B2B, B2C, and EVP), technology development and software platforms (web, mobile, e-commerce, AR, VR), online social communication, online performance optimizations (SEO, UX, CRO, PPC), event implementation (online, offline or hybrid).

Mediapost Hit Mail is a marketing company owned by the French Post which has 720 employees in its offices in Romania and Bulgaria.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ideologiq)