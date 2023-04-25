Business

Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 6 mln in second craft brewery

25 April 2023

Matei Lucescu, the founder of the Grivita Factory, announced the opening of his second brewery in May after an investment of EUR 6 mln. The new facility will produce versions of the same craft beer brand.

Like most of the small and medium-sized investors' projects, the investment is entirely funded from own resources because a bank loan was seen as too risky given the volatile interest rates.

"Last May, we wanted to take a loan, but we abandoned the idea because we didn't know where the interest was going. We built the factory from our own funds, [and indeed the decision was correct since] the profit rate has not increased as much as ROBOR in the last year," Lucescu said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Some 25-30 employees will work in the new factory.

"We wanted to restart this brand [Grivita] under a new concept, we transformed it into an artisanal product, we produce five different types of craft beer," said Matei Lucescu, founder of the Grivita factory, during the ZF SME conference. 

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

