Romanian entrepreneur invests EUR 6 mln in second craft brewery

Matei Lucescu, the founder of the Grivita Factory, announced the opening of his second brewery in May after an investment of EUR 6 mln. The new facility will produce versions of the same craft beer brand.

Like most of the small and medium-sized investors' projects, the investment is entirely funded from own resources because a bank loan was seen as too risky given the volatile interest rates.

"Last May, we wanted to take a loan, but we abandoned the idea because we didn't know where the interest was going. We built the factory from our own funds, [and indeed the decision was correct since] the profit rate has not increased as much as ROBOR in the last year," Lucescu said, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Some 25-30 employees will work in the new factory.

"We wanted to restart this brand [Grivita] under a new concept, we transformed it into an artisanal product, we produce five different types of craft beer," said Matei Lucescu, founder of the Grivita factory, during the ZF SME conference.

