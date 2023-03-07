Iraqi investor pledges to deliver 1.5Gw gas-fired powered plant in Romania by end-2026

Mass Group Holding – the Iraqi group registered in the Cayman Islands with its headquarters in Amman, Jordan, which took over Romanian coal-fired plant Mintia for EUR 91.2 mln last year with a promise to develop the most-advanced gas-fired power plant in Europe on the site, confirmed during talks with prime minister Nicolae Ciuca that the project will be delivered in line with the schedule agreed: the first stage within 24 months and the entire project in three years by the end of 2026.

The investments are aimed at transforming the thermal power plant into the largest and most efficient gas-fired electricity production capacity in the European Union.

In this sense, the most modern technologies will be used, which will allow the production of at least 1500 MW in accordance with the European taxonomy.

The plant components will be prepared for the transition to the new energy production technologies, based on hydrogen.

(Photo source: Gov.ro)