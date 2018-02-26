While Romania is experiencing very cold weather, the calendar points to the arrival of spring. With it comes the Romanian martisor, a small item tied with red and white strings, which men give to women on March 1. Several fairs organized in Bucharest offer plenty of options to buy such a token. A selection of them below.

At the National Village Museum

The fair, which showcases hand-made martisoare, is open until March 8, inside the Dimitrie Gusti National Village Museum. It is open daily, between 09:00 and 17:00. Craftsmen will be present to show how the martisor is made, using traditional methods, and materials such as wood, glass, fabric or seeds. More here.

At the National Geology Museum

The fair, accompanied by an exhibition of rare minerals and fossils, is open until March 4. It can be visited daily between 10:00 and 18:00. Visitors can admire here one-of-a-kind jewelry, precious and semi-precious stones, minerals from all over the world, and various geological traces of past ages. More here.

At the Romanian Peasant Museum

The fair brings together craftsmen and artists, as well as schools, foundations, associations, and organizations that carry out humanitarian actions for children. Visitors will also have the chance to try traditional Romanians sweets. The fair will is open until March 1, between 10:00 and 18:00. More here.

In University Square

This fair stays open until March 8. It is meant to mark both the Romanian celebration of love Dragobete (celebrated on February 24) and the Martisor. It will feature various performances, workshops for children, and magic shows. Traditional products will also be available. More here.

At the same time, malls and shopping centers across the capital are also holding their own Martisor events and fairs. The Bucuresti Mall and Plaza Romania are hosting such events until March 8. Further details here. Mega Mall is holding a similar event, until March 12.

The Magheru boulevard, the Romana Square, and the area in front of the Unirii Shopping Center are other places to find a wide range of martisoare.

