Legendary Romanian soprano Mariana Nicolesco passes away at 73

World-renowned Romanian soprano Mariana Nicolesco died on Friday, October 14, at 73. Also described as Regina del Belcanto or Primadonna Assoluta, she leaves behind an immense artistic legacy and musical career.

"A human life, an unmistakable voice, a complete artist has passed away. Regina del Belcanto, Romania's great soprano Mariana Nicolesco died today at the age of 73. I am deeply saddened by this terrible news [...]. We thank Mariana Nicolesco for her entire artistic legacy, for everything she did for Romania in the world! May God rest her," culture minister Lucian Romașcanu said.

The Romanian National Opera in Cluj-Napoca also sent a message: "We are in a moment of parting with a memorable star of the lyrical world! Sorrowful, we say goodbye to Primadonna Assoluta: Mariana Nicolesco. Described in words like Regina del Belcanto, Primadonna Assoluta, or Diva Divina, Mariana Nicolesco leaves behind a universe that she has enriched infinitely with her presence in this world."

Mariana Nicolesco was born on November 28, 1948, in Găujani commune, Giurgiu county. A particular personality, she managed to tackle a repertoire from baroque to contemporary and performed on stages around the world. She was a regular performer at La Scala in Milan. In fact, the Romanian Ministry of Culture said that, according to research carried out by Prof. Dr Stephan Poen, Haricleea Darclée and Mariana Nicolesco had the most absolute premieres on the stage of Teatro alla Scala.

Nicolesco was an Honorary Member of the Romanian Academy, Doctor Honoris Causa and Honorary Professor of several universities. She also received the National Order of the Star of Romania in the rank of Grand Cross (2008) and is a Commander of the Order of the Star of Italian Solidarity (2004). In addition, the French government awarded her the Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (2000).

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Opera Nationala Romana Cluj-Napoca)