Politics

Romanian PM and presidential hopeful Marcel Ciolacu has phone conversation with Donald Trump

20 November 2024

Romanian prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, the presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (PSD), said he had a "very good phone conversation" with US president-elect Donald Trump on Tuesday, November 19. During the call, the Romanian official congratulated Trump on his election victory and reaffirmed Romania's commitment to strengthening their Strategic Partnership.

In his turn, Ciolacu said, "president-elect Donald Trump wanted me to convey his best wishes to the Romanian people."

"I share president Trump's pragmatic vision. That's why I told him that I want the United States to become Romania's main investor and trading partner outside the European Union," the Romanian PM stated in his post on social media.

During the conversation, Marcel Ciolacu also highlighted Romania's progress in meeting Trump's call for increased defense spending, confirming plans to raise the military budget to 2.5% of GDP.

At the same time, Ciolacu expressed confidence that Donald Trump's presidency would elevate the partnership to new heights, particularly by attracting significant American investment to Romania's economy and defense sector.

Social Democrat Marcel Ciolacu is the highest-rated candidate in the upcoming presidential elections, according to the polls. However, the battle for second place is open to any result, with four candidates having theoretical chances to join Ciolacu in the second round. The list includes Senate president and Liberal leader Nicolae Ciucă, nationalist leader George Simion (AUR), USR president Elena Lasconi, and former NATO Deputy Secretary General Mircea Geoană.

The first round of the Romanian presidential elections is scheduled for November 24.

