Makita supplier builds EUR 17 mln accumulators factory in Romania

Tamura Corporation, one of the largest manufacturers of electronic components in Japan, plans to build a new battery factory in Romania at Fetesti, Ialomita county, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The investment is structured in two phases worth EUR 10 mln and EUR 7 mln, respectively.

The batteries produced by Tamura will be delivered to the Makita factory in Brăneşti, Ilfov (close to Bucharest), where the Japanese company produces power tools.

Ovidiu Dranga, the Romanian Ambassador to Tokyo, met in January this year with representatives of Tamura Corporation. The discussion focused on future investment in Romania and on the potential of the Romanian economy to attract investments from Japan.

(Photo source: Aleksei Filatov | Dreamstime.com)