Major impact expected from decision compelling RO courts to publish jail sentences with no delay

Law experts consulted by G4media.ro tend to consider that the Constitutional Court's ruling that compels Courts to publish their jail sentences, including the motivation, with no delay, will have a major negative impact. This is mainly because of the workload that was already pressing the personnel working in the judiciary system.

The negative effects of the Constitutional Court's decision, explained on the record for G4media.ro by some magistrates, were reportedly confirmed off the records by other judges, including some from the High Court (ICCJ).

Among the negative effects, they mentioned long delays in trials and the risk of not meeting the prescription terms.

On the other hand, however, it is a sign of normalcy, according to judge Cristi Danilet.

Justice minister Stelian Ion says that it is premature to evaluate the decision's impact before the Constitutional Court published its motivation, News.ro reported.

