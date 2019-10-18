Nearly 3,000 Romanian magistrates targeted by anti-corruption investigations - report

Nearly 3,000 magistrates were targeted by criminal investigations of the National Anticorruption Department (DNA) between 2014 and 2018, according to a report of the Judicial Inspection. Among them, former members of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), judicial inspectors, and a Constitutional Court (CCR) judge, local Mediafax reported.

The report was drawn up following a control of the Judicial Inspection that focused on cases opened against magistrates between 2014 and 2018.

More than 1,400 cases registered at DNA targeted prosecutors. At the level of the Central Structure and the territorial structures of the DNA, 845 prosecutors were targeted by criminal investigations, including two members/former members of the CSM and five judicial inspectors.

Moreover, a total of 1,962 judges were also targeted by such investigations, among them a member of the Constitutional Court, 13 judges who were members/former members of the CSM, and 16 judicial inspectors.

