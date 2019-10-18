Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 10/18/2019 - 10:54
Justice
Nearly 3,000 Romanian magistrates targeted by anti-corruption investigations - report
18 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nearly 3,000 magistrates were targeted by criminal investigations of the National Anticorruption Department (DNA) between 2014 and 2018, according to a report of the Judicial Inspection. Among them, former members of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), judicial inspectors, and a Constitutional Court (CCR) judge, local Mediafax reported.

The report was drawn up following a control of the Judicial Inspection that focused on cases opened against magistrates between 2014 and 2018.

More than 1,400 cases registered at DNA targeted prosecutors. At the level of the Central Structure and the territorial structures of the DNA, 845 prosecutors were targeted by criminal investigations, including two members/former members of the CSM and five judicial inspectors.

Moreover, a total of 1,962 judges were also targeted by such investigations, among them a member of the Constitutional Court, 13 judges who were members/former members of the CSM, and 16 judicial inspectors.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/19/2018 - 14:55
19 October 2018
Justice
Bucharest Tribunal judge to stand trial for bribery

Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent Bucharest Tribunal judge Elena Burlan to court for...

Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 10/18/2019 - 10:54
Justice
Nearly 3,000 Romanian magistrates targeted by anti-corruption investigations - report
18 October 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Nearly 3,000 magistrates were targeted by criminal investigations of the National Anticorruption Department (DNA) between 2014 and 2018, according to a report of the Judicial Inspection. Among them, former members of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), judicial inspectors, and a Constitutional Court (CCR) judge, local Mediafax reported.

The report was drawn up following a control of the Judicial Inspection that focused on cases opened against magistrates between 2014 and 2018.

More than 1,400 cases registered at DNA targeted prosecutors. At the level of the Central Structure and the territorial structures of the DNA, 845 prosecutors were targeted by criminal investigations, including two members/former members of the CSM and five judicial inspectors.

Moreover, a total of 1,962 judges were also targeted by such investigations, among them a member of the Constitutional Court, 13 judges who were members/former members of the CSM, and 16 judicial inspectors.

[email protected]

(Photo source: Shutterstock)

Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior News & Features Writer

Irina holds a BA in Journalism. Her hobbies include reading, dancing, photography and she is passionate about music (especially Icelandic music), writing and Japanese literature. In the past, she has worked as an editor for an indoor-circuit TV station and also collaborated with several newspapers. You can send her press releases or feedback on her articles by e-mailing [email protected]

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Fri, 10/19/2018 - 14:55
19 October 2018
Justice
Bucharest Tribunal judge to stand trial for bribery

Prosecutors from the National Anticorruption Directorate (DNA) sent Bucharest Tribunal judge Elena Burlan to court for...

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40