“Made in Romania” returns to Discovery with new episode this month

Discovery said it is bringing Romanian creativity and craftsmanship back into the spotlight with the return of Produs în România/Made in Romania, its first local production in recent years. The new episode airs on October 26, featuring two renowned brands that embody tradition and innovation - Gerovital and Cemacon.

This month’s episode also introduces a refreshed format focused entirely on locally made products, taking viewers behind the scenes to explore how some of Romania’s most iconic brands are built, according to Warner Bros. Discovery’s announcement.

At Cluj-Napoca, the cameras step inside Farmec, the country’s largest cosmetics manufacturer, with fully Romanian ownership. The brand’s flagship line, Gerovital, continues the legacy of Professor Ana Aslan, who in 1956 announced the discovery of an anti-aging treatment that would become famous worldwide.

Viewers will see how Gerovital H3 Classic is created, from formulation and testing to packaging, showcasing how Romanian innovation reaches consumers around the globe.

The journey will then continue in Zalău, where Cemacon turns Transylvanian clay into durable, sustainable building materials. A national leader in ceramic blocks and Romania’s only producer of facing bricks since 2023, Cemacon combines tradition with modern technology.

The episode will reveal how clay is extracted, refined, and transformed into long-lasting architectural materials that can endure for more than a century.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Warner Bros. Discovery Romania)