Macromex continues the digitalization process with VTEX and aims for a 30% online business share by the end of 2024

Macromex, the leader in the food industry in the frozen segment, accelerates the digitization process together with VTEX, after the positive results obtained with the migration to the new platform. Thus, the company will launch a B2B marketplace for HoReCa and retail soon. At the same time, Macromex aims for 30% of its business to be online by the end of 2024, thanks to the solutions provided by VTEX (NYSE:VTEX), the enterprise digital commerce platform with which brands and retailers manage their commerce operations globally.

With VTEX, Macromex has developed two B2B online stores – Bocado.ro, dedicated to HoReCa specialists, and Mercadi.ro, dedicated to resellers – grocery store owners. In 2021, the first year since its launch, Macromex had sales of more than 20 million euros through the two new online channels.

"We chose VTEX because it is a flexible SaaS solution and a platform with global expertise that evolves according to the demands of many customers worldwide. We also found a reliable partner that offers customized implementation, adapted to our needs. Thus, thanks to the capabilities of VTEX, more than 6,000 HoReCa customers have created an account on Bocado.ro, and more than half of Macromex customers' orders are processed through the online store. By the end of the year we estimate that we will exceed 30 million euros in transactions", says Albert Davidoglu, CEO of Macromex.

VTEX supported Macromex in the development of the most important B2B ecommerce platforms for HoReCa and retail, implementing the specific requirements of the two fields, from customized functionalities to design, which meet the needs of users and provide easy navigation.

"Through the strong partnership with Macromex, we are happy to contribute to the acceleration of the digitalization process in the HoReCa and retail industries, facilitating more efficient management of online orders through modern technologies and unique capabilities for the development of Macromex's businesses and the company's customers. By integrating VTEX with the ERP system used by Macromex, long-term advantages are ensured by automating data processing and reducing human errors in managing online orders. Thus, we ensure a higher speed of processing supply orders for each business, better control of orders, predictability regarding the company's financial situation by updating payments in real-time and many other advantageous options for HoReCa and retail businesses”, explains Santiago Naranjo, Chief Revenue Officer of VTEX.

Ongoing digitalization process - the launching of the marketplace

After the successful implementation of online stores for HoReCa and retail businesses, Macromex continues the digitization process together with VTEX, for the launch of a marketplace integrated into the two platforms. The first sellers in the food industry will be listed in the new B2B marketplace, Bocado.ro, by the end of 2023, thus offering HoReCa customers the opportunity to add products from different suppliers in the same order, benefiting from the efficiency of the supply process.

"At Macromex, we always look for the best suppliers to ensure the best quality services and products. That's why, analyzing various solutions for building the online stores we want, we found that VTEX is the right solution for our customers. This gives us the functionality we need to connect local producers with restaurants. All these capabilities are valuable assets for our projects because we expect 30% of the entire Macromex business to be online by the end of 2024, and 60% of our business will be online if we refer exclusively to the traditional trade segment and the hospitality industry. Thus, for us, VTEX is not only an IT service provider, but a partner that helps us become an important player in digital commerce in Romania", adds Albert Davidoglu, CEO of Macromex.

By migrating to an entire ecosystem with modern functionalities, Macromex differentiates itself from the competition, managing to scale and become one of the main online purchasing destinations for customers in HoReCa and retail.

About Macromex

Macromex, the leader in the food industry in the frozen products segment, is a 100% Romanian business, present on the market for almost 30 years, with a turnover of 147 million euros and 430 employees in 2022. Macromex has a wide range of over 1,400 products in 17 categories, being the market leader in the frozen product segments: vegetables, fruits, and semi-prepared products. The Macromex portfolio includes its brands Edenia, Corso, La Strada, Azuris or Casa Gruia. The company has two ultra-technological warehouses, including the largest warehouse for refrigerated products, with a controlled temperature of up to -24 degrees Celsius, in Romania.

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength.

As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

*This is a Press release.