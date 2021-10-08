Profile picture for user andreich
Business

Software developer Luxoft Romania seeks to hire 150, focuses on remote work

08 October 2021
Software development and IT solutions company Luxoft Romania announced that it reached 2,000 employees in Bucharest and across the country. It plans to recruit an additional 150 employees by the end of the year.

Its average number of employees increased by 0.5% YoY to 1,774 in 2020, according to Profit.ro.

Opening fully remote positions is part of the company’s talent attraction strategy. In December 2020, the company opened the first permanently remote positions and so far hired over 300 programmers, following an entirely remote recruitment process, managing to expand its team outside Bucharest, in Cluj, Iasi, Timisoara, and Brasov.

Luxoft Romania is part of the American company DXC Technology, the largest provider of business-to-business information technology services. It has been active on the market since 2008, and it provides software development services for local and global customers in the telecom, financial, and automotive fields. 

(Photo source: Pixabay.com)

