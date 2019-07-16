Upcoming partial lunar eclipse, visible from Romania

A partial lunar eclipse can be seen from Romania if the sky is clear or partially clouded on the night of July 16 to July 17.

The eclipse starts at 21:44, when the Moon will be close to the South-East horizon. It will be at maximum coverage at 00:21.

Those observing the eclipse will be able to see how the upper part of the disk is redder than the lower part. This happens because more than 50% of the Moon’s surface is in the shadow of the Earth, the Bucharest Astronomical Observatory explained.

The eclipse ends at 03:18. The most spectacular part of the event takes place between 23:00 and 02:00.

The Bucharest Astronomic Observatory will be open throughout the duration of the eclipse.

Tonight’s astronomical event coincides with the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, the first manned mission to land on the Moon. It departed from Florida on 16 July, 1969.

