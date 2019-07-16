Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 07/16/2019 - 11:49
Social
Upcoming partial lunar eclipse, visible from Romania
16 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A partial lunar eclipse can be seen from Romania if the sky is clear or partially clouded on the night of July 16 to July 17.

The eclipse starts at 21:44, when the Moon will be close to the South-East horizon. It will be at maximum coverage at 00:21.

Those observing the eclipse will be able to see how the upper part of the disk is redder than the lower part. This happens because more than 50% of the Moon’s surface is in the shadow of the Earth, the Bucharest Astronomical Observatory explained.

The eclipse ends at 03:18. The most spectacular part of the event takes place between 23:00 and 02:00.

The Bucharest Astronomic Observatory will be open throughout the duration of the eclipse.

Tonight’s astronomical event coincides with the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, the first manned mission to land on the Moon. It departed from Florida on 16 July, 1969.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal
Ro Insider
Submitted by roinsider on Tue, 07/16/2019 - 11:49
Social
Upcoming partial lunar eclipse, visible from Romania
16 July 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

A partial lunar eclipse can be seen from Romania if the sky is clear or partially clouded on the night of July 16 to July 17.

The eclipse starts at 21:44, when the Moon will be close to the South-East horizon. It will be at maximum coverage at 00:21.

Those observing the eclipse will be able to see how the upper part of the disk is redder than the lower part. This happens because more than 50% of the Moon’s surface is in the shadow of the Earth, the Bucharest Astronomical Observatory explained.

The eclipse ends at 03:18. The most spectacular part of the event takes place between 23:00 and 02:00.

The Bucharest Astronomic Observatory will be open throughout the duration of the eclipse.

Tonight’s astronomical event coincides with the 50-year anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission, the first manned mission to land on the Moon. It departed from Florida on 16 July, 1969.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
No, thanks.
40