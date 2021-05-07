Lufthansa links Romania's Iasi to Frankfurt four times a week

German airline Lufthansa started operating direct flights between Iasi, in eastern Romania, and Frankfurt beginning Friday, July 2, four times a week, News.ro reported.

The authorities of Iasi municipality say that the opening of the Iasi-Frankfurt flights is a long-awaited event for the people of Iasi, as the German airport is a destination desired by the businessmen in the area.

Heads of the Iasi airport and the County Council, officials of the Lufthansa airline, and representatives of the business and cultural circles in Iasi attended the inauguration ceremony of the Iasi-Frankfurt flight, operated by Lufthansa.

"Lufthansa is proud to open its fifth destination in Romania in Iasi. Thus, we will be able to connect one of the most popular cities in Romania with Frankfurt, the most important hub of the Lufthansa Group. This will significantly reduce travel time to many cities in Europe, America or Asia. I am also confident that we will see more tourists from all over the world, who will discover the wonderful cultural heritage of Iasi," said Zlatko Zlatic, Lufthansa Group General Manager Sales, for Romania, Moldova and Bulgaria.

(Photo: Richair/ Dreamstime)

