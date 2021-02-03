Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 08:19
Social

Lufthansa launches Iasi-Frankfurt flights

02 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iasi-Frankfurt route, starting May 21, with fares for a return ticket starting at EUR 189, News.ro reported.

According to the Iasi Airport management, this is the first time that the city in eastern Romania is linked to Frankfurt - an air hub that offers both connections for transcontinental flights and the possibility to travel to other European airports.

Flights are scheduled for Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Passengers can already purchase tickets from the German airline's website. The new route will help the local business environment, stressed Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport.

He stressed that Iasi is the first airport in the region of Moldova to have a direct link to Frankfurt, meaning that it will be able to attract customers from as far as Chisinau - in the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo: Richair/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/02/2021 - 08:19
Social

Lufthansa launches Iasi-Frankfurt flights

02 March 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

German airline Lufthansa will operate four flights a week on the Iasi-Frankfurt route, starting May 21, with fares for a return ticket starting at EUR 189, News.ro reported.

According to the Iasi Airport management, this is the first time that the city in eastern Romania is linked to Frankfurt - an air hub that offers both connections for transcontinental flights and the possibility to travel to other European airports.

Flights are scheduled for Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays. Passengers can already purchase tickets from the German airline's website. The new route will help the local business environment, stressed Vasile Stoicea, the interim director of Iasi Airport.

He stressed that Iasi is the first airport in the region of Moldova to have a direct link to Frankfurt, meaning that it will be able to attract customers from as far as Chisinau - in the Republic of Moldova.

(Photo: Richair/ Dreamstime)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

01 March 2021
Capital markets
Romanian farm supplies retailer’s listing on Bucharest Stock Exchange makes new millionaire
01 March 2021
RI +
Urban Cultor: Bucharest project bets on urban gardening’s potential, works to get city residents to compost
22 February 2021
Capital markets
Romanian IT group Bittnet's shares added to FTSE Russel indices
22 February 2021
RI +
Fifteen large multinationals change their country managers in Romania in less than two months
19 February 2021
Business
Romanian fintech startup iFactor raises EUR 700,000 on London-based crowdfunding platform Seedrs
19 February 2021
Business
Former Romanian billionaire Ioan Niculae gets final five-year jail sentence for corruption
18 February 2021
Entertainment
Wild Danube: Wild Carpathia series producer Charlie Ottley starts work on new movie
17 February 2021
RI +
Two Swiss investors make premium Angus beef in the green meadows of Transylvania