SeedBlink crowdfunding platform hosted half of local financing rounds in 2020

SeedBlink, the Romanian equity crowdfunding platform launched in December 2019 by former bankers Andrei Dudoiu and Ionut Patrahau, brokered almost half of the investment rounds carried by local startups in 2020.

Seedblink facilitated 26 of the 54 financing rounds in Romania last year. Over 3,000 investors from 12 countries used SeedBlink to become business angels or financiers of the local tech ecosystem.

"Together with our partners, we have raised more than EUR 9 million on 13 different verticals in the industry. 70% of the startups listed on the platform are less than two years old," according to data provided by Seedblink.

The minimum amount that an investor registered on SeedBlink.com can invest in a startup is EUR 2,500, while the maximum limit is 15% of the crowdfunding campaign's value.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

