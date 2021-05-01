Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 08:26
Business

SeedBlink crowdfunding platform hosted half of local financing rounds in 2020

05 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SeedBlink, the Romanian equity crowdfunding platform launched in December 2019 by former bankers Andrei Dudoiu and Ionut Patrahau, brokered almost half of the investment rounds carried by local startups in 2020.

Seedblink facilitated 26 of the 54 financing rounds in Romania last year. Over 3,000 investors from 12 countries used SeedBlink to become business angels or financiers of the local tech ecosystem.

"Together with our partners, we have raised more than EUR 9 million on 13 different verticals in the industry. 70% of the startups listed on the platform are less than two years old," according to data provided by Seedblink.

The minimum amount that an investor registered on SeedBlink.com can invest in a startup is EUR 2,500, while the maximum limit is 15% of the crowdfunding campaign's value.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]nia-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/05/2021 - 08:26
Business

SeedBlink crowdfunding platform hosted half of local financing rounds in 2020

05 January 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

SeedBlink, the Romanian equity crowdfunding platform launched in December 2019 by former bankers Andrei Dudoiu and Ionut Patrahau, brokered almost half of the investment rounds carried by local startups in 2020.

Seedblink facilitated 26 of the 54 financing rounds in Romania last year. Over 3,000 investors from 12 countries used SeedBlink to become business angels or financiers of the local tech ecosystem.

"Together with our partners, we have raised more than EUR 9 million on 13 different verticals in the industry. 70% of the startups listed on the platform are less than two years old," according to data provided by Seedblink.

The minimum amount that an investor registered on SeedBlink.com can invest in a startup is EUR 2,500, while the maximum limit is 15% of the crowdfunding campaign's value.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

[email protected]

Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content