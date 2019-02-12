Belgium bakery group invests another EUR 12 mln in Romanian subsidiary

The frozen pre-baked bakery and pastry factory Lorraine in Romania, part of the Belgium group with the same name, has invested EUR 12.5 million in its factory located in the central region of the country, at Campia Turzii, for opening its fifth production line, Wall-street.ro reported.

The new line is already functional and the products made at the Campia Turzii factory will reach the domestic market and will also be exported to countries such as Serbia, Bulgaria, Hungary and Greece.

The investment entailed the creation of 60 new jobs.

Thus, by the end of this year, 20 people will be hired, and 40 more operators will be employed by the end of next year.

The fifth production line is dedicated to high quality rustic bread, made with nutritious ingredients, such as mayonnaise and seeds.

This is almost entirely automated, having a production capacity of 160,000 products per day. Lorraine

Romania is one of the main suppliers of pre-baked products on the Romanian market: in 2018, 36,000 tonnes of frozen pre-baked bread and frozen pastry were made at the Campia Turzii factory. Some 30,000 tonnes reached the domestic market, and 6,000 tonnes went to export.

La Lorraine Bakery Group (LLBG) is a 100% Belgian family-owned company active in the milling and baking sectors.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]