Lordi to concert in Romania for the first time

10 October 2022
Finnish rock band Lordi will concert in Romania for the first time this week, visiting both the capital and Cluj-Napoca.

Lordi won the Eurovision Song Contest in 2006 with the song "Hard Rock Hallelujah." They are known for their complex and visually stunning costumes. Their concerts, moreover, are famous for their nightmarish sets and impressive pyrotechnics.

The band has set itself as a household name in the European heavy metal, hard rock, and power metal scene with songs like “Not the Nicest Guy,” “This is Heavy Metal,” and “Devil is a Loser.” The hit “Would You Love a Monsterman?” had already brought them fame in 2002.

Mr. Lordi (Tomi Petteri Putaansuu), the band’s founder, frontman, and songwriter, is also Lordi’s costume-maker. Despite several line-up changes in the 5-man group over the years, with Mr. Lordi himself being the only constant, the band has never lost its unique style.

The first concert in Romania, part of a larger European tour, will be held in Bucharest’s Club Quantic on Monday. The second will take place on Tuesday in Cluj-Napoca, at Form Space Club. Classic heavy metal band Amalagama will open for Lordi’s first appearance on stage in Romania.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lordi on Facebook)

