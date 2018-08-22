London Stock Exchange starts recruiting for Bucharest office

The London Stock Exchange group has started its recruiting campaign for the new office in Bucharest. The company plans to hire 200 people in the first stage.

The benefits offered include optional private pension (Pillar III), 25 days of vacation per year, private medical insurance, life insurance and meal vouchers, local Ziarul Financiar reported.

The London Stock Exchange group has leased 3,000 sqm of office space in the Campus 6 office project developer by Swedish group Skanska and sold to Austrian group CA Immo earlier this year.

