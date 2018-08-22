Local investor affiliates Sibiu hotel to Mercure brand

Romanian company Pritax Invest, owned by local investor Dumitru Ghise, and Polish group Orbis, the strategic partner of French hotel group AccorHotels in Eastern Europe, have signed a franchise contract to affiliate the Ana Airport Hotel in Sibiu to the Mercure brand.

The hotel, which is currently being renovated, will reopen under the Mercure brand in the first quarter of 2019. The hotel has 85 rooms, bar, restaurant, wellness, banqueting and parking facilities.

“Romania is playing a key role in our development strategy, an attractive market with strong potential for hotels under well-recognized international brands, like Mercure. Orbis is the leading hotel operator in Eastern Europe with 127 hotels and with the opening of Mercure Sibiu Airport in partnership with Pritax Invest, we are further strengthening our leading position in the country,” said Gilles Clavie, President & CEO of Orbis.

Founded in 1995, Pritax Invest owns three hotels in Sibiu and Cluj-Napoca. Besides the future Mercure Airport Sibiu Airport hotel, the company also owns the Golden Tulip Ana Tower hotel in Sibiu and the Golden Tulip Ana Dome in Cluj-Napoca.

In 2017, the company had a turnover of RON 31.4 million (EUR 6.8 million) and e net profit of RON 9.7 million (EUR 2.1 million), according to official data from the Finance Ministry.

