EAIE Awards: Romania’s education minister is this year’s Vision and Leadership Award winner

Romanian minister of education Ligia Deca is the 2023 winner of the European Association for International Education (EAIE) award for Vision and Leadership, the ministry announced.

Founded in 1989, the EAIE is the European centre for expertise, networking and resources in the internationalisation of higher education. This year’s EAIE Awards “celebrate 20 years of extraordinary achievements of individuals, institutions and organisations who have made outstanding contributions to the international education sector,” according to the official presentation.

Ligia Deca is “a living example of the value of internationalisation for improving education and society” and “is receiving this award for her remarkable achievements and contributions to international education in Romania and in Europe,” the EAIE said.

Currently the education minister of Romania, Deca started her career in international education as president of the European Students’ Union from 2008 to 2010. She then served as head of the Bologna Secretariat between 2010-2012 and, since June 2023, was co-opted by the UN Secretary General as a member of the High-level Panel on the Teaching Profession.

Ligia Deca is one of the three winners selected by the EAIE Board and Awards Panel this year. The Newcastle University in the United Kingdom received the Award for Excellence in Internationalisation, while Hans-Georg van Liempd is the winner of the Award for Outstanding Contribution.

The winners’ list and further details are available here.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos / Sabin Cirstoveanu)