Business

Lidl opens three new stores in Romania

28 November 2022
German retailer Lidl announced the opening of three new stores in Romania, in the cities of Bucharest, Vaslui and Pecica, where more than 65 jobs will be created.

The discount store chain reached 342 units in Romania at the end of October.

Each of the three newly opened stores has a sales area of ​​approximately 1,300 square meters. Also, the new Lidl store in Bucharest has 100 parking spaces, the one in Vaslui has over 130 parking spaces, and the new unit in Pecica offers customers over 80 parking spaces.

The new Lidl store in Pecica replaces a unit located at the same address, which was closed on May 8, 2022, because it no longer met the company's standards in terms of sustainability and customer experience.

Auchan, Profi, Lidl, Penny, Kaufland and Cora opened almost 250 new stores in the first ten months of this year - about 25 less compared to the same period of 2021, according to Ziarul Financiar.

andrei@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Lidl Romania)

