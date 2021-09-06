Biggest retailer in Romania donates EUR 30,000 for Banffy Castle’s restoration

Lidl Romania, the biggest retailer on the local market by turnover in 2020, announced that it would donate RON 150,000 (over EUR 30,000) for the restoration of Banffy Castle in Bontida, Cluj county. It’s the third year in a row that Lidl gets involved in the monument’s restoration.

This year, Lidl proposed donating RON 1 for each plastic bottle or aluminum can collected through the automatic devices installed at EC_Special - the special 2021 edition of the Electric Castle festival usually held at the Banffy Castle. Participants collected about 5,000 plastic/aluminium recipients during the ten-day event, but Lidl decided to increase the amount and donate RON 150,000 to “cover the entire amount needed for restoration and modernization works.”

“With the RON 150,000 donation this year, Lidl Romania has invested over RON 340,000 in the restoration of the Banffy Castle in Bontida, from 2019 until now, as a strategic partner of Electric Castle. Several works were carried out with the help of Lidl, such as the construction of interior stairs and an access ramp inside the building. The amount donated in 2021 will be used for the restoration of gates and doors of the main building and stables, as well as the development of infrastructure to facilitate tourist access to Banffy Castle,” the retailer said.

The initiative is part of the Environment First program, through which Lidl Romania and Electric Castle aim to reduce the ecological footprint of the festival and promote environmental awareness among festival participants.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)